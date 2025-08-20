Cumulative gas production at South Pars Phase 11 triples

According to the company, cumulative gas production at Phase 11 of the giant gas field in southern Iran has risen to 357 billion cubic feet from 120 billion cubic feet since early August 2024, marking a threefold increase.

The Pars Oil and Gas Company made the announcement on Wednesday at the end of the 22nd meeting of the joint management committee for the South Pars Phase 11 development project.

Hamidreza Saqafi, CEO of Petropars company, was present at the meeting as well. He said the construction of the second wellhead jacket for Phase 11 is at its final stage, adding that preparations are underway to begin loading operations for this offshore structure in the coming days.

South Pars Gas Field, as the hub of energy in Iran, enjoys varied valuable resources for the economy and is now serving as the largest center of industrial development in the Islamic Republic.

In addition to meeting domestic gas demand, the hub earns the country tens of billions of dollars on a yearly basis by making hundreds of thousands of sustainable jobs.

RHM/