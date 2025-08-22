Iran not to succumb to US bullying: senior cleric

Speaking at the sermons of this week's Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami noted, “Last year, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that negotiations with the US are neither wise, nor rational nor honorable.”

He lambasted those who call for negotiations with the United States on the nuclear issue, saying that "the US assassinated former Iran Quds Force Commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, attacked nuclear facilities of the country in the middle of negotiation and violated all international treaties, so it is not logical to restart talks with the US directly."

He further made it clear that Iran will not withdraw from the nuclear research and development activities and the uranium enrichment program for peaceful purposes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior cleric pointed to the ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, urging a global action to end starvating the Palestinians in the enclave.

