Iranian president arrives in Belarus for key talks

A formal welcoming ceremony, featuring a guard of honor, was held in the inner courtyard of the Palace of Independence. The national anthems of both countries were played, after which Aleksandr Lukashenko and Masoud Pezeshkian proceeded to the Hall of Ceremonies to pose for a joint photo.

The presidents are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial collaboration, the implementation of joint initiatives in science, technology, and education, as well as the countries' interaction within international frameworks, including the EAEU, SCO, BRICS, and the UN. Regional and international security matters will also be high on the agenda of the talks.

Foreign trade between Belarus and Iran has shown growth over the past five years. While mutual trade stood at $24.7 million in 2020, it surpassed $113 million by 2024. In January-June 2025, trade reached $74.4 million, marking a 33.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

MNA/