Favorable agreements reached during Armenia visit

In a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan on Tuesday, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to enhancing friendly relations with Armenia. He emphasized that the visit aimed to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations and expressed optimism about the significant and beneficial agreements that emerged from their discussions.

The Iranian president also expressed gratitude to Armenia for its condemnation of the Israeli regime's aggression against the Islamic Republic, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who accuse Iran while overlooking the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and other regions.

Regarding the presence of the United States in the region, Pezeshkian stated that Iran fundamentally opposes US involvement, citing past experiences that illustrate Washington's failure to uphold its commitments.

In response, President Khachaturyan conveyed confidence that President Pezeshkian's visit would further solidify bilateral relations. He acknowledged the enduring quality of cooperation between the two nations since Armenia's independence.

Khachaturyan noted the rich historical, cultural, and civilizational ties that bind Iran and Armenia, spanning thousands of years of shared experiences. He highlighted the ongoing constructive engagement of Iranian businesses in various sectors within Armenia, suggesting abundant opportunities for further collaboration.

He affirmed Armenia's commitment to peaceful coexistence and expressed hope that the three republics in the Caucasus could cultivate friendly relations alongside Iran and Turkey, ensuring mutual benefits for all parties involved.

The Armenian president remarked that Israel's aggression has only strengthened Iranian unity. He said that international principles are easily violated, and unilateralism and bullying have spread across the global stage.

MNA/