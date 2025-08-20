Belarus is a reliable partner for Iran, says Pezeshkian

Speaking in a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian noted that Iran sees no limits to expanding relations with Belarus, underscoring the need for collaboration to overcome unilateralism and its detrimental effects.

The Iranian president highlighted Belarus as an important country in the strategic Eurasian region and a reliable partner for Iran. He mentioned the comprehensive roadmap for cooperation between the two countries (2023-2026), which clearly outlines the path for their relations, and reiterated Iran's high priority for developing ties with Belarus.

Referring to his productive discussions with President Lukashenko, he stated that they reached significant agreements covering bilateral relations, regional developments, and international issues, with many shared viewpoints.

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, President Pezeshkian also acknowledged the positive interactions between officials and ministers from both countries over the past year, citing the recent joint economic commission held in Minsk. He expressed hope that the agreements signed during this visit in various economic, cultural, and legal fields would further strengthen their cooperation.

The president outlined key areas of mutual interest, including customs relations, joint investments, increasing the volume of goods and passenger transit, addressing challenges faced by the private sector, and ensuring the supply of necessary goods for both sides. He also expressed optimism that these efforts would lead to enhanced trade between the two nations.

Regarding media and public relations, he stated that Iran is prepared for more effective collaboration to present a true image of both countries, highlighting their history, culture, and mutual capacities.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening regional economic cooperation and the significance of emerging economic structures like the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He noted that the two countries need cooperation to overcome unilateralism and its harmful effects.

Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Belarus's strong stance against aggression of the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran, condemning the attacks on its peaceful nuclear sites as clear violations of international law and the UN Charter.

