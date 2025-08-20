Iran, Belarus sign 12 cooperation documents

high-ranking officials of Iran and Belarus signed 12 cooperation documents in the fields of politics, international law, tourism, art, media, health, pharmaceuticals, industry, environment, free, industrial and special economic zones, and investment.

The presidents of Iran and Belarus also signed a joint statement at this ceremony.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived at the Palace of Independence for talks with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

In a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian criticized the unilateralism promoted by the United States and certain European states, saying that this approach is intolerable for both nations.

Pezeshkian remarked that the Western countries, led by the United States, seek to dictate their agenda to Iran and Belarus. However, Tehran and Minsk are confident that they can effectively confront sanctions and challenges through serious cooperation.

Furthermore, the Iranian president expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to discuss mutual interests and accelerate the implementation of their shared capacities.

Pezeshkian highlighted the friendly bilateral relations between the two nations, noting their alignment on various regional and international issues. He stated that both countries have engaged in constructive cooperation within international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS, which provide frameworks for enhancing interactions.

He also pointed out the extensive commonalities between the viewpoints of Iran and Belarus, which he believes create a solid foundation for fully executing agreements and fostering serious collaboration in regional and international arenas.

In response, President Lukashenko welcomed President Pezeshkian and his delegation, acknowledging the delays that had occurred prior to the visit but emphasizing that they in no way diminished its significance. He reaffirmed Belarus's position as a reliable friend and partner for Iran.

Lukashenko expressed his commitment to expanding cooperation in the spirit of friendship and assured that any potential obstacles to agreements could be resolved. He also recalled his visit to Tehran, remembering his meeting with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and requested that President Pezeshkian convey his best wishes to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The president also stated his belief that there are no barriers to expanding Iran-Belarus cooperation, encouraging discussions on all areas of mutual interest to elevate their relations to the highest levels.

