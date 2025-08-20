Iran attaches great importance to Belarus ties: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting of high-ranking delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Belarus in Minsk on Wednesday where he also expressed his appreciation for the clear and firm stances of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in condemning the aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its peaceful nuclear facilities.

"The Zionist regime and the United States in clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, invaded the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran; the attacks occurred in the midst of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear issue. The Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated war or aggression, but in the event of any aggression by the enemies, it will give a decisive and deterrent response," said the president.

He later said that Tehran attaches great importance to the development of its relations with Belarus, stressing that "I will personally follow up on the agreements between the two countries. The current volume of trade exchanges is insignificant compared to the existing potential and that must be improved. The relations between the two nations must be deeper and be based on a more sustainable foundation."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko officially welcomed his Iranian counterpart earlier on Wednesday. In a post on social media while visiting Belarus, as the second leg of his trip after the trip to Armenia, the Iranian president described his visit as marking a turning point in Tehran-Minsk ties, which will yield remarkable achievements.

He also said in his post that his country attaches great importance to the development of its relations with Belarus, adding that "The existing roadmap between Iran and Belarus will soon become a comprehensive strategic partnership document."

MNA/6566175