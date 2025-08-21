Visit to Belarus beginning of long journey of two countries

Iranian president made the comments in a meeting with the Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Kochanova and the speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko in Minsk on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fully implement this roadmap and achieve its objectives, expressing hope that the experiences gained would contribute to the development of a long-term strategic cooperation framework between the two countries.

He also said that with the determination present among the officials of both countries, the two sides can create a realistic program for major developmental goals between Iran and Belarus.

He also reiterated Iran's serious commitment to pursuing agreements and collaborations in regional and international organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Addressing geopolitical tensions, Pezeshkian asserted that the Islamic Republic has never initiated an attack against any country and condemned the Israeli regime's aggression against Iran.

He also criticized the US attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities and highlighted the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.

Kochanova, for her part, expressed solidarity with Iran, condemning the Israeli regime's aggression and emphasizing that such attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities are contrary to international laws.

She commended Iran's resilience against external pressures and reiterated Belarus's support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

She also underscored the growing parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Belarus, and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments in bilateral relations.

Sergeenko described Belarus as a reliable friend and partner of Iran, stating that he believes this visit marks a turning point in bilateral relations.

He pledged to work towards enhancing cooperation and developing the comprehensive roadmap for long-term collaboration between the two nations.

MNA