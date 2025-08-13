Iran looks at resistance groups as a friend not an instrument

Speaking in a press conference after a meeting with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut on Wednesday, the SNSC secretary said that "Iran owes its strength to its national solidarity; Iran's power has roots in its insightful people."

"The Iranian Revolution was one of the greatest democratic revolutions," he added.

"We do not look at our friends as an instrument; the resistance has a solid foundation and does not need guidance," said the newly appointed top Iranian security official.

"Foreign states should not dictate their policies to Lebanon. Our relations with Lebanon are very close, the Lebanese people have a brilliant record in resisting the Zionists. Any decision that the Lebanese government makes in concert with the resistance is respected by us," Larijani continued to underscore.

He stressed that Lebanon is an independent country and has to decide on its own.

