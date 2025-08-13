  1. Politics
Iran’s top security official meets Lebanon’s parl. speaker

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani met and held talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut on Wednesday.

The top Iranian security official arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning to hold talks with high-ranking Lebanese officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Larijani met and held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Larijani is visiting Lebanon as the second leg of his trip to the region.

"Iran and Lebanon both have a deep civilization and throughout the centuries, there have always been close relations between the two nations," Larijani said upon his arrival at the airport.

"We will stand by the dear people of Lebanon in all circumstances," he added.

Before Lebanon, Larijani visited Iraq and signed a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.

