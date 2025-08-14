Lebanese MP calls Larijani's visit to Lebanon "successful"

Ali al-Miqdad, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance faction in the Lebanese House of Representatives, said in an interview with Sputnik in reaction to Ali Larijani's visit to Beirut, "Iran is a friendly country in the region that helped Lebanon liberate its lands, and we are grateful for this support."

He criticized the Lebanese official for being indifferent to Arab or foreign officials meddlesome remarks about Lebanon and the US interventions. He clarified that the US interventions that are happening today have gone beyond dictation, saying that this interference has become the execution of orders.

Emphasizing the "preservation of the resistance," al-Miqdad said "We want economic, social, and political relations between Lebanon and Iran."

The Lebanese lawmaker also stated, "Iran is a friendly country in the region that helped Lebanon liberate its lands, and we are grateful for this support."

He continued to stress the right of every official from a country to travel to countries in the region with which it has relations, saying "Why do we want to be surprised by this trip (Larijani's trip to Lebanon) and think that Iran has come to occupy Lebanon?"

Al-Miqdad also said that "Israel, America and some Arab and foreign countries are the political occupiers of Lebanon."

Regarding Larijani's visit to Lebanon, the Lebanese official stated that Larijani's visit to Beirut was made with the aim of asking why reconstruction in the south and southern suburbs has not begun and the refugees have not returned to their homes.

He also said, "Larijani's visit to Lebanon was successful and the presence of this Iranian politician proved that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to be friends not only to the resistance or a Lebanese group, but also a freind to all Lebanese."

He stated that "This is a glimmer of hope that the resistance and Lebanon are supported, because there are people who support us and there are others who seek to kill us."

He also stressed that the weapons will remain in the hands of Hezbollah and emphasized that this is an internal Lebanese issue.

A member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese parliament concluded that "When Israel withdraws from all Lebanese lands, the aggression stops, the (Lebanese) prisoners are returned, and reconstruction begins, then we will consult on the strategic defense issue."

MNA