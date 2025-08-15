Millions of Yemenis hold pro-Palestine rallies on Friday

According to Ymeni Al-Masirah TV, the Yemeni people, in their multi-million marches on Frida, which was held as usual in recent weeks in support of the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza in Sabeen Square in the capital Sanaa, and other cities across the country, once again declared their solidarity and support for jihad and steadfastness against the evil plots of the enemies, and emphasized their steadfast position in support of Gaza and Palestine, Islamic sanctities, and the resistance.

The final statement issued at the end of the marches stated that the Yemeni people, the entire Muslim community, and human society must consider the actions of the Zionist regime a crime and strive to disarm this regime, which is a threat to all nations in the region and to global peace and stability.

The Yemeni people called for strengthening the weapons of resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, which today have become an obstacle to the brutal genocide of the Zionist regime.

This statement considered negligence in supporting the weapons of resistance an action that causes great costs and causes innumerable damages to the Islamic community and mankind.

The Yemeni nation also strongly condemned the Greater Israel project recently talked of by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed that the Yemenis will stand against this evil Zionist project with all its might, because it is aware well such a project poses great dangers to the Islamic Ummah, Islamic sanctities, and the country of Yemen.

The statement also strongly condemned the actions of some regional regimes in providing support and services to the criminal Zionist enemy, sending ships full of weapons and goods to this regime. They also condemned concluding economic contracts with the regime and strongly condemned any submission to the Israeli enemy’s arrogance and inaction in the face of its threats against nations and organizations.