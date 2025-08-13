Iran’s top security official meets Lebanese PM in Beirut

Earlier on Wednesday, Larijani met and held talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and President Joseph Aoun.

Larijani was visiting Lebanon as the second leg of his trip to the region on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference after a meeting with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut on Wednesday, the SNSC secretary said that ""We do not look at our friends as an instrument; the resistance has a solid foundation and does not need guidance," said the newly appointed top Iranian security official."

"We will stand by the dear people of Lebanon in all circumstances," he had already said upon arrival in Beirut.

Before Lebanon, Larijani visited Iraq and signed a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.

MA/6559863