Iran will stand by Lebanon in all circumstances

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who is visiting Lebanon as the second leg of his trip to the region, arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning to hold talks with Lebanese officials.

Iran and Lebanon both have a deep civilization and throughout the centuries, there have always been close relations between the two nations, Larijani said upon his arrival at the airport.

This cultural connection has created a special attachment between the people of the two countries and if the people of Lebanon are suffering, the people of Iran will also feel this pain, he emphasized.

"We will stand by the dear people of Lebanon in all circumstances," he added.

