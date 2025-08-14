Yemen attacks occupied territories with missile again

According to Al Jazeera Qatar, Israeli media confirmed a missile attack from Yemen on the occupied territories and claimed that a ballistic missile had been detected from Yemen.

According to these media, the missile attack did not trigger a missile warning siren.

Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Ansarullah political bureau, said in that regard: "We will not stop supporting Gaza."

He added, "As long as the Zionist regime does not stop its aggression and does not lift the siege, we will continue to target the Zionist enemy with all our might."

After the Zionist regime's attack on Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces launched their attacks on the occupied territories in support of their Muslim brothers in Gaza.

Following these attacks, irreparable damage has been caused to various sectors of the Israeli economy.

