Iran stands firm on resistance, regional dialogue

Ali Larijani, the newly appointed Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran and personal representative of the Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV on Thursday on the second day of his viist to the Arab country. After visiting Moscow as a special envoy to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and then holding talks in Baghdad, Dr. Larijani arrived in Beirut for high-level meetings with Lebanon’s top political leadership.

Speaking about the tour in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Dr. Larijani said, “We have strong, strategic, and historic ties with both Lebanon and Iraq. These relations span centuries, and we regularly engage in dialogue on issues of mutual concern.” He explained that in Baghdad, discussions focused on strategic cooperation and resulted in a security agreement. “The core point of this agreement,” he noted, “is our shared effort to achieve safety, stability, and security for both countries. This is the general outlook of the Islamic Republic toward regional cooperation.”

In Lebanon, Dr. Larijani met the president, the parliament speaker, the prime minister, and leaders from different political and religious backgrounds. “Our position is clear,” he affirmed. “Lebanon is a brotherly nation to us. Our relationship is not new; it has deep roots and history. In all circumstances, we have stood by Lebanon and its resistance. We see resistance as a great asset for the countries of this region, whether in Lebanon or elsewhere.”

Iran respects Resistance regardless of sect

While acknowledging differences within Lebanese politics, Dr. Larijani stressed Iran’s principle of respecting those who defend their homeland. “When there is resistance in a country and people engage in jihad and defend their nation, we must honor and value them above those who remain seated. This is a moral and spiritual truth. Every state makes its own decisions according to its system of governance, and we do not interfere. The resistance has enough political maturity and does not need anyone’s orders. We provide help and advice when asked, but we do not intervene.”

Addressing criticisms that Iran’s support for resistance is sectarian, Dr. Larijani responded firmly: “Resistance is for everyone. It is not confined to Shia or Sunni. We support Hamas, a Sunni resistance movement, and Hezbollah, a Shia resistance force. Our position is not sectarian. Those who cast doubt on this simply do not understand the choices of the Islamic Republic, and they can see the facts for themselves on the ground.”

He also pointed out that Lebanon’s resistance includes Christians as well as Muslims. “When Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred, we saw the participation of everyone. Resistance is not just for Muslims; Christians have also taken part,” he said.

On his long-standing relationship with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Dr. Larijani remarked, “Mr. Berri is one of the great political figures of Lebanon and the Arab world. He is politically astute, deeply experienced, and a key pillar of the resistance. He knows how to act under all circumstances. Today, we exchanged views and listened to his comprehensive perspective. His ideas open the way for progress on Lebanon’s challenges, and he had several constructive proposals for the region as well.”

“Israel failed strategically, tactically in war on Iran”

Continuing his reflections on his Lebanon visit, Dr. Larijani described Speaker Nabih Berri as “a man for difficult times” whose “valuable ideas” can help navigate the country through its current challenges. “Every time I meet him, I benefit from his perspectives and consultations,” Dr. Larijani said.

In Beirut, Dr. Larijani also met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawwaf Salam. “We conveyed our position clearly so they understand the Islamic Republic’s stance toward the resistance,” he explained. “We do not interfere in the affairs of other countries, and we believe states can make appropriate decisions after consulting diverse political groups. We state our view openly, but we do not want misunderstandings that some political ‘devils’ might exploit for malicious ends.”

Asked about his impressions of Lebanon’s top officials, Dr. Larijani replied, “Every country chooses its leaders according to its own temperament. Our role is to adapt and find ways to cooperate with different personalities and orientations. In diplomacy, one must be able to talk and work with everyone. As the late martyr Modarres said during the Constitutional Revolution over a century ago: political differences should never become enmity; progress comes from dialogue.”

Iraq, Lebanon are Iran's close allies

On why his first trip as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council focused on Arab states rather than a broader regional sweep, Dr. Larijani explained, “I chose Iraq and Lebanon because they are our close friends with whom we have cooperated for many years. We have old, deep relations with them. Syria was not part of my itinerary because we currently have no formal relations, but Lebanon and Iraq were essential stops to discuss regional developments.”

Dr. Larijani recalled his last visit to Damascus, when he met former President Bashar al-Assad just before the outbreak of the Syrian war. “I do not think even those who attacked and invaded Syria believed they could overthrow the government,” he said. “My visit was to hear directly from President Assad on a matter he wanted to discuss. But events accelerated rapidly. Over the past two years, developments have been fast and unpredictable: that is the nature of this period.”

On the possibility of restoring ties with Syria, Dr. Larijani said, “It is possible, but it depends on the actions of the current Syrian government. The situation there is unclear and not what we would like to see. ‘Israel’ has interfered heavily, and we disapprove of that. We must see how matters evolve; if conditions change, there could be relations in the future.”

Turning to Egypt, Dr. Larijani dismissed the idea that bilateral progress was blocked from Iran’s side. “There is no problem from our side. We consider Egypt an important, historic, and honorable country with great scholars and a proud civilization. We have common enemies. Our talks with Egypt are good and useful, but the Americans could create obstacles because the international arena is full of challenges and changes.” While no Cairo visit is planned now, Dr. Larijani said, “It could happen in the future if a specific mission arises.”

'Israel'' planned to overthrow Islamic Republic

On the recent “Israeli” onslaught against Iran, Dr. Larijani was unequivocal: “Their goal was to overthrow the system of the Islamic Republic, as Netanyahu openly declared. They planned this for 14 years and failed. Netanyahu wanted to incite unrest, but even the Iranian opposition stood with the state. He miscalculated badly, and the Iranian people do not like him. Events unfolded contrary to his expectations.”

Dr. Larijani stressed that no regional country rallied to Tel Aviv’s side. “Despite some differences, the Islamic world stood with the Islamic Republic. The absence of any achievement for them is itself proof of their strategic defeat,” he said. While acknowledging that “Israel” managed to assassinate certain Iranian figures, Dr. Larijani argued that “in terms of results, they gained nothing. Compare Iran’s geography, depth, and retaliatory missile damage with their losses; even tactically, they lost. Many media outlets reported that ‘Israel’ turned into hell, like Gaza. Trump himself said Iran’s missiles created hell for Netanyahu and that he had to save him.”

For Dr. Larijani, the war’s outcome is clear: “They started the war, but who asked for the ceasefire? ‘Israel.’ That alone shows who failed both strategically and tactically. We never asked for it, they did. They failed to achieve their goals, and they ended the war on their own request.”

Iran prepared to respond strongly to any Israeli attack

Responding to recent remarks by Benjamin Netanyahu claiming that Iran was preparing to attack “Israel,” Dr. Larijani said he preferred not to address the specifics of such statements but made Iran’s position clear. “We are always prepared to respond with full force to any aggression from the Zionist entity,” he said. “As long as Netanyahu remains in power, there will be no stability in the region, not even for those living in Palestine. He is a malicious man who foments crises for his personal gain. You see it in Lebanon, in Syria, and in other countries. It is constant provocation and destabilization.”

Asked about the possibility of direct talks with Washington, Dr. Larijani outlined the conditions. “Negotiations are tactical and can take two forms: either both sides know that war is futile, in which case talks can be productive, or one side uses negotiations as a ploy to prepare for the next war, and that is deceitful,” he said. “The Americans speak of talks while also speaking of war. If they realize that war is useless and costly for them, we will head toward negotiations. Iran will never kneel in war.”

Dr. Larijani stressed that Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution was deeply rooted and popular, not a military coup. “More than 77 percent of the population took part in the revolution. If they understand they cannot achieve their goals through military action, then negotiations can be useful. But if they come to talks only to ready themselves for another war, that will be of no benefit to us.”

Iran open to settlement with US

On whether Iran might pursue a broader settlement with the US beyond the nuclear file, Dr. Larijani urged caution. “We must move step by step. First, we need to see if America is sincere. If their initiatives in Lebanon or Iraq truly prioritize the interests of the people there, then there is room to talk. But as long as their theory of peace is built on force, meaning either surrender or war, this will not work.”

He recalled US President Donald Trump’s wartime demand that Iran surrender. “The Leader of the Revolution rejected it and slapped him in the mouth so he would not repeat it,” Dr. Larijani said. “Iran will not surrender and has not surrendered. Negotiations are useful only when both sides accept that their aims cannot be achieved through war.”

Addressing the view that reconciliation with Washington is the only path to stronger ties with Arab states, Dr. Larijani disagreed. “I do not deny this opinion exists, but we do not believe it. If a country says, ‘Surrender or fight,’ is there room for friendship? Iran is a strong, capable state. We will not become an easy morsel for anyone,” he said. He added that even pro-American Arab states often express mistrust in private. “Some leaders told me they should not rely solely on the Americans and wanted to build relations with countries like China and Iran while keeping ties with Washington.”

On the question of whether US hostility limits Iran’s ties with Arab nations, Dr. Larijani acknowledged, “They may create obstacles, but between zero and one hundred there are many degrees. They cannot cut our relations entirely, even if those ties do not reach the highest level.”

Iran's ties with regional countries

Turning to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Larijani described the Chinese-brokered reconciliation as a positive start. “We must deepen this relationship. We do not agree on every file, but we can expand cooperation within the framework of the good agreement reached. It provides a basis for practical work together,” he said.

Speaking on his new role as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Dr. Larijani said he fully supports resolving regional disputes through dialogue. “I certainly prefer that we move toward solving all regional files through talks with countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt,” he explained. “I do not believe there are major differences, only disagreements over certain mechanisms and points of view. The solution lies in dialogue. They are our friends and brothers, as are all Islamic countries, and I see this as useful.”

Dr. Larijani confirmed reports that during the recent “Israeli” war on Iran he was personally targeted. “Yes, it is true. I was threatened with death on the first day of the battle, over the phone and through Mossad,” he revealed. “Of course, I responded to them in the manner they deserved.”

He described the pivotal role played by Ayatollah Sayyed Khamenei during the conflict. “He overturned the balance in the American–Israeli war. On the first day, they assassinated a large number of our commanders, but within hours, he replaced them, which was an extremely important move,” Dr. Larijani said. “He addressed the Iranian people, explained the nature of the confrontation, and conveyed calm with strength, changing the equation. When the Americans shamelessly said, ‘You must surrender,’ he responded forcefully, ‘We will not surrender and we will confront you with strength.’”

Leader Ayatollah Khamenei acted as commander-in-chief

Dr. Larijani confirmed that the Leader acted as the commander-in-chief in every sense. “Yes, he was managing from the operations room, consulted on many matters, and gave directions. He had complete control of the situation. This proved the capabilities of our armed forces, even if the entire leadership were assassinated, others could step in without disruption. That same night, missiles were launched from the Islamic Republic toward Israel, despite all our air-defense challenges. This was unmatched courage.”

On the loss of Sayyed Nasrallah, Dr. Larijani spoke with deep emotion. “Not a day or night passes without me remembering the martyred Sayyed. He was a truly great man, a one-of-a-kind figure who will never be repeated. It is a source of pride for me to meet his friends here. I believe Hezbollah is a source of honor for the world, and his name is fixed in history.”

He warned against blurring political realities. “After my meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri, I told them: you are mixing up the enemy and the friend. The Lebanese people and Arab states must respect the resistance and not target it.”

Dr. Larijani expressed full confidence in Hezbollah’s endurance. “Yes, one hundred percent. Even in my previous visit, I said this spirit we know and see will not die. They are alive, and each one is worth a thousand men. They cannot be eliminated easily. Their base adapts to events and realities, but they will continue and bear fruit for the Islamic world.”

