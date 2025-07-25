Iran, Bangladesh FMs stress urgent stop of Gaza genocide

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Touhid Hossain, exchanged views on bilateral ties, as well as recent regional and international developments in a telephone conversation on Thursday.

The top Iranian diplomat strongly condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime, especially depriving the Palestinians of access to water and food, and emphasized the need for immediate action by the Islamic states through holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and activating other international mechanisms to stop the genocide in Gaza and confront the regime's aggressions.

Araghchi also considered the plan to annex the West Bank to the Israeli regime as another sign of the occupying regime's criminal plan to advance the plan to annihilate Palestine, and called for decisive and coordinated action by Islamic countries to confront the genocide in Gaza and send urgent aid to the defenseless Palestinian people.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister, for his part, condemned the continued Israeli crimes and stressed the need for urgent and effective action to support the oppressed Palestinian people, including through the mechanisms of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the shared determination of the leaders of the two countries to develop relations and continue consultations between them.

MNA