Iran FM Araghchi calls for an emergency OIC meeting over Gaza

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday, Iran’s top diplomat urged for an emergency meeting of the OIC to discuss the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, coordinate the supplies of immediate humanitarian aid, and study the legal and political aspects of the Zionist regime's intention to permanently occupy Gaza."

Deeply saddened, “I write to you (Turkish and Saudi foreign ministers) once again regarding the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which has now become one of the most serious crises facing the Islamic Ummah and the international community,” he said, adding that the grave situation in Gaza has exceeded the level man can imagine. What is happening is not simply a humanitarian crisis— rather it is the systematic destruction of a civilian population under siege."

The latest statistics and reports received from all well-known humanitarian organizations and media indicate that the civilian population of Gaza is facing a situation that can only be described in one word: genocide, Araghchi noted.

Considering these developments and within the framework of the provisions of the Charter of the organization and previous procedures in holding the extraordinary meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers, “I hereby officially demand holding an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers as possible at the headquarters of the Organization’s Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.”

MA/6553884