We will defend Iran's right to nuclear enrichment

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said regarding Friday’s negotiations in Istanbul, “Tomorrow’s talks are a continuation of previous discussions, and the world must know that our positions have not changed — we will defend the Iranian people’s rights.”

According to Mehr News Agency, Araghchi said in an interview that, especially after the recent Israeli-imposed war, it was necessary for the other side to be informed that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance remains strong and firm. “Our uranium enrichment will continue; we are not giving up this right of the Iranian people,” he stated.

Tomorrow’s talks follow the same path as before, and our position remains clear and unchanged, he said.

Deputy foreign ministers from Iran, the UK, Germany, and France will meet in Istanbul on Friday morning to discuss sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear program.

Negotiations between Iran and the UK, Germany, and France will be held tomorrow morning, Friday, at 9:30 a.m. local time at the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul.

The meeting will take place at the deputy foreign minister level.

Earlier, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the negotiations, stating that the talks will be held in Istanbul and at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

He added that the agenda is clear: lifting sanctions and issues related to Iran’s nuclear program — with the difference that this time, Iran will clearly express its positions.

MNA/6540477