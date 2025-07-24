Iranian diplomat announces preconditions for talks with US

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Legal and International Affairs took to X on Thursday to elaborate on the meetings he attended during his 3-day visit to New York.

According to Gharibabadi, he stressed that to enter into negotiations with the US, several principles are important: gaining Iran's trust; not using negotiations as a platform for hidden agendas such as military action; respecting and recognizing Iran's rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, including enrichment in accordance with Iran's desired needs; and lifting sanctions.

He stressed that Tehran does not trust Washington at all and will remain fully ready to defend itself and respond to any military threat.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/