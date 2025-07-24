  1. Politics
Tehran reacts to Israel's genocide, people hunger in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reacted to the killing of innocent people in Gaza through food blockade and Western weapons by the apartheid regime of Israel.

The occupying apartheid regime kills with Western weapons, starves with Western acquiescence and evades accountability with American vetoes & Western backing, ran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X account.

It's already too late.
No more empty words. 
No more double standards. 
It is our shared responsibility to act now to save innocent people of #Gaza from starvation and mass annihilation.

The Israeli bestial criminals must be reined in and prosecuted for their brutal atrocities & wicked crimes.

