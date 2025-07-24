Tehran reacts to Israel's genocide, people hunger in Gaza

The occupying apartheid regime kills with Western weapons, starves with Western acquiescence and evades accountability with American vetoes & Western backing, ran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X account.

It's already too late.

No more empty words.

No more double standards.

It is our shared responsibility to act now to save innocent people of #Gaza from starvation and mass annihilation.

The Israeli bestial criminals must be reined in and prosecuted for their brutal atrocities & wicked crimes.

MNA/

