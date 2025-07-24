Over 115 dead from starvation amid Israel blockade in Gaza

The worsening famine is spreading across the entire Strip, compounded by the complete closure of all crossings for 145 consecutive days and the continued prevention of essential humanitarian aid and baby formula from entering.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Government Media Office in Gaza warned of a near-total absence of food, water, and medicine. It stressed that the Strip urgently requires at least 500,000 bags of flour per week to avert total humanitarian collapse.

The office also addressed circulating claims made by some activists outside Gaza, suggesting the famine has been broken or that "hundreds of aid trucks" have entered, categorically denying the assertions.

"These claims have no basis in reality," the statement emphasized, warning that such narratives dangerously echo Israeli propaganda and distort the truth of the ongoing humanitarian crime.

RHM/