Iran, Saudi FMs discuss Gaza crisis, regional developments

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, held a telephone conversation to discuss regional and international developments.

The Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the catastrophic situation in Gaza due to the intensification of crimes by the Zionist regime—particularly the blockade of food and medicine and depriving the oppressed people of Gaza of basic necessities—and emphasized the need to use all available capacities, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international mechanisms, to break the siege of Gaza, deliver essential supplies to its people, and stop the genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran’s top diplomat also condemned the Knesset (parliament) of the Zionist regime for its move to impose occupation over the West Bank, describing it as another indication of the regime’s expansionist nature and its defiance of international law. He stressed that this action—taken in parallel with the ongoing genocide in Gaza and grave violations of human rights in the West Bank—exposes the Zionists’ sinister intentions to completely eliminate Palestine as a land, a nation, and an independent identity. He added that the firm condemnation of this move by the OIC and the majority of the international community is of great significance and meaning.

Araghchi also briefed his Saudi counterpart on the latest developments regarding the negotiations between Iran and the three European countries.

During the conversation, both sides emphasized the need for immediate and practical steps to support the people of Gaza and to stop the crimes against Palestinians. They discussed and consulted on ways to utilize regional and international mechanisms for this purpose, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and joint Islamic-Arab frameworks. The Saudi Foreign Minister affirmed his country’s readiness to help advance this goal.

