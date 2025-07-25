France to recognize Palestinian state at UN general assembly

The French president announced the decision on X on Thursday evening, saying he hoped it would bring peace to the region.

Macron published a letter sent to the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, confirming France’s intention to become the first major Western power to recognise a Palestinian state.

“True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine,” Macron said.

“I will make this solemn announcement at the United Nations general assembly next September.”

Macron said the “urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and rescue the civilian population”.

“We must finally build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability and enable it, by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East,” he wrote on social media.

MNA/