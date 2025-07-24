Iran condemns Israeli parliament’s approval of annexing WB

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s recent approval of a bill aimed at imposing the occupying regime’s sovereignty over the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

In a statement issued on its X account on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the move as yet another indication of the expansionist and hegemonic nature of the Israeli regime.

Coinciding with the ongoing genocide in Gaza and continued blatant human rights violations in the West Bank, this action reveals more clearly than ever the regime’s ultimate goal, which is the complete eradication of Palestine as a land, a people, and an independent identity, the Ministry wrote.

The statement added that the Israeli regime recognizes no limits in pursuing this sinister objective and disregards United Nations resolutions and international law.

It also reminded the international community of its legal, moral, and political responsibility to support the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and liberation from occupation and apartheid.

The Ministry warned that the failure of international bodies, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfil their duties to halt genocide and war crimes will embolden the regime and escalate lawlessness and aggression in the West Bank and beyond.

The statement also said that all governments, especially regional and Islamic ones, are duty-bound to take urgent and effective action to compel the Israeli regime and its backers, particularly the United States, to stop the killings, warmongering, and expansionist ambitions of the occupying regime.

