Serious damages inflicted to Iran nuclear sites: spox

In comments at a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani said Iran’s nuclear sites have suffered serious damages in the military attacks by the Israeli regime and the US.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

Asked about the prospect of a new round of negotiations between Iran and the US, Mohajerani said the Iranian Foreign Ministry has already announced that no decision has been made in this regard so far and has ruled out the possibility of imminence of such negotiations.

She stated that the Israeli attacks on Iran caused damages to 3,500 residential buildings, including 332 dwellings in Tehran.

The spokeswoman noted that 935 Iranians have been martyred in the 12-day war, including 140 women and children, while over 5,600 others have been injured.

She also added that an Israeli attack on the Evin Prison of Tehran resulted in the martyrdom of 79 people on June 23.

MNA/TSN