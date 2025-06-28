'Israel's' war objectives turned into failures in Iran: spox

In a written statement provided exclusively to Al Mayadeen, Mohajerani outlined Tehran’s view of the war, the country’s deterrence capabilities, and the future of Iran’s nuclear program in the face of international pressure.

She stated that "Israel's" initial war goals ultimately turned into "military, security, and diplomatic failures," adding that "Iran’s national resolve to preserve independence, sovereignty, and internal security has only grown stronger."

"The Zionist regime made a strategic miscalculation," Mohajerani said, stressing that it “paid the price for its error.” She dismissed Israeli claims of having destroyed Iranian defense capabilities, labeling such statements as "messages for domestic consumption aimed at calming the Zionist public."

Delving into the Islamic Republic's defense capabilities, Mohajerani emphasized that Iran’s military posture is based on deep, layered, and self-reliant capabilities, noting that what unfolded on the battlefield proved Iran’s readiness to launch both symmetrical and asymmetrical responses. “Our retaliation against Israel was decisive, legitimate, and effective in deterrence,” she stressed.

Turning to the nuclear file, the Iranian official confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear program will continue uninterrupted, asserting that the Iranian people’s determination to advance high-level technologies in the service of national development remains unchanged.

She criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director-General, Rafael Grossi, for failing to condemn attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. "Not only did the IAEA fail to denounce the cowardly strikes, but its chief, who is expected to uphold the Non-Proliferation Treaty, personally refused to condemn them," she said.

Consequently, Mohajerani confirmed that the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) approved legislation to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, which has since been ratified by the Guardian Council and is now binding law.

“From now on, our relationship with the IAEA will take a new form,” she declared, according to Al Mayadeen English website, adding that while the law sets the course, the Supreme National Security Council will have the authority to shape and adjust future decisions.

Addressing the broader regional context, Mohajerani called out the double standards of Western states, which she said have remained silent in the face of Israeli aggression. “This silence, or in some cases, implicit support, makes those states complicit in war crimes,” she warned.

She urged countries that claim to support peace and international law to adopt independent and responsible positions, further reiterating that Iran remains fully prepared for any scenario and any potential threat. Iran, she added, did not start the war but will not hesitate to respond to any future acts of aggression.

“Our red line is national security, and any threat to it will be met with a firm and decisive response,” she said, simultaneously asserting that Iran’s message to the region remains one of peace, cooperation, and collective resistance to occupation and unilateralism.

“The recent war has proven that militarism and reckless policies do not bring security. They only deepen instability,” she said, concluding that Iran stands with the peoples of the region in the pursuit of a just, dignified, and sustainable peace.

MNA