Iran not to compromise on its independence: Govt. spox

Fatemeh Mohajerani noted that enemies of the country better understand this issue that Iran does not compromise with any other country on its independence and sovereignty.

In a post on his X account, Mohajerani emphasized that the behavior of false claimants and advocates of the human rights is shameless.

The behavior of international bodies, organizations and circles is humiliating, she underlined.

The behavior of the countries that try to justify aggression on Iran is much more humiliating than that of all, because, these countries are fearing of fake regime of Israeli and the United States.

