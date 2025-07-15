Iran ready to continue nuclear talks based on respect

Speaking in her weekly press conference on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that the administration of President Pezeshkian has recently delivered its message about readiness for nuclear talks to the world through different channels, including diplomatic meetings and interviews.

The government spokesperson hailed the Iranian nation’s steadfastness during the recent 12-day Israel-US war imposed on the country, saying that the deep-rootedness is what makes Iranians resilient in the face of enemies’ aggression.

Mohajerani went on to say that Iran had been attacked by enemies many times over the past years, due to its geographical location but the Iranian people remained steadfast throughout history to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson pointed to President Pezeshkian’s recent message to Iranian expats that they are the true owners of the country, and despite the psychological and economic pressures, the world witnessed the historical unity among the Iranian nation.

Mohajerani stressed the need to replace the term “12-day war” with another word, suggesting that “the sacred defense” will be more appropriate.

Expressing her gratitude to the Iranian armed forces for their brave resistance, Mohajerani said that every single Iranian is grateful to their steadfastness against the aggressors.

In response to a question about the extent of damages caused by the imposed war, Mohajerani said that a complete assessment, especially in the areas of infrastructure has not been made and for that reason, no amendment is needed in this year’s budget yet.

She assured that the administration of President Pezeshkian can amend the budget if necessary.

Turning to the administration’s stance on the US president’s rhetoric and insult to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, she said that the issue is being pursued through official international channels.

Mohajerani added that outrageous remarks and the US-Israel threats against the Leader not only angered the Iranian nation, but also prompted religious scholars to issue a fatwa in response to these insults and disrespects.

“Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Sistani and the head of the Bosnian Ulema were among the first to react quickly,” Mohajerani added.

