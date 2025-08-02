  1. Politics
Aug 2, 2025, 5:00 PM

Nuclear talks with Europe face complex condition: Govt. spox

Nuclear talks with Europe face complex condition: Govt. spox

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani says that negotiations between Iran and the European troika (France, UK and Germany) on the nuclear issue are currently underway which is facing complex situation.

Iran is holding talks with European powers on its nuclear program, but no negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement are currently underway, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in an interview published on Saturday.

“What is taking place now between Iran and the three European countries is an exchange of views on the nuclear issue, which has become highly complex,” Mohajerani told Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik.

She said Iran has never opposed dialogue with Europe but stressed that the current contacts do not amount to formal negotiations. “There are no talks aimed at reaching a deal with Europe at the moment,” she said. “These are exchanges of opinion.”

Her comments follow last week’s meeting in Istanbul between Iranian officials and representatives from Britain, France and Germany, known collectively as the E3. The closed-door session marked the first formal nuclear discussions since Israeli and US strikes on Iranian territory in June.

MA/6548966

News ID 234974
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News