Italy trying to resume talks between Iran and US: FM

Tajani made the comments in response to a question on possible talks between Iran and the United States on Tuesday evening, while stressing his country’s commitment to resuming the Iran-US talks."

The top Italian diplomat further called into question the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, announcing support for the Israeli regime's security.

Finally, Tajani defended the International Atomic Energy Agency, claiming, without mentioning the IAEA’s failure to comply with its commitments towards Iran, that Grossi has always done his job well, acting as a UN official and not as a politician.

Tajani’s defense of Grossi comes as Iran’s parliament has passed a resolution suspending Iran’s cooperation with the agency following the agency’s biased performance in fulfilling its legal duties to protect Iran’s nuclear facilities and its act in issuing a false report on Iran’s nuclear program, which paved the way for the recent attacks by the US and the Zionist regime on Iran.

