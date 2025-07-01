Iranian, Armenian FMs discuss latest developments in region

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, latest developments in the regions, and issues of mutual interest after the Israeli and US aggressions against Iranian territory.

Explaining the current situation in the region, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the responsibility of the international community and the United Nations to hold the United States and the Zionist regime accountable for their aggression against Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and violation of all international principles and laws.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi strongly condemned the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime in attacking Iranian territory and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing its right to identify the aggressor and pay compensation in international organizations.

He then expressed thanks to the Armenian government for its positions and appreciated the efforts and assistance of the Armenian government to facilitate consular issues for Iranian nationals during the 12-day war imposed against the country.

Armenian foreign minister, for his part, reiterated his condemnation for Israeli and US aggressions against Islamic Republic of Iran and welcomed the cessation of hostilities which would lead to stability and a reduction in tension in the region.

The criminal Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, which drew Iran's crushing response, which in turn forced the regime to ask for US help and call for a ceasefire.

MA/6517761