Gas leak explosion in Ahvaz building kills five

Valiollah Hayati, deputy head of security and law enforcement department at the Khuzestan governor office, confirmed the news to reporters on Saturday afternoon that "Unfortunately, five people were killed and two were injured today in a gas explosion in Kianshahr, Ahvaz, which occurred due to failure to observe safety precautions."

He added, "This incident was not the result of sabotage or a security issue."

The deputy governor of Khuzestan continued, "Emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately after the explosion, and the injured were transferred to medical centers for treatment."

Hayati added, "Initial investigations indicated a defect in the gas supply system or carelessness in the use of gas-burning appliances."

He concluded to Mehr correspondent that, "This incident once again reminds us of the importance of observing safety standards in the installation and use of gas equipment."

