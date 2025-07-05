Iran urges intl. condemnation of attack on Evin jail hospital

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote that 79 people died as a result of Israel's brutal attack on the Evin Prison’s hospital in Tehran on June 23, 2025.

As a few days have passed since the Israeli regime's military aggression against Iran stopped, new dimensions of Netanyahu's war crimes in Tehran and other Iranian cities, that have been targeted by the Israeli regime's attacks, are coming to the surface.

As families and friends of prisoners had referred to the prison to visit their loved ones, they, along with a number of staff and passersby, were trapped and burned under the rubble of the criminal Israeli bombing: 79 people died as a result of Israel’s brutal war crime.

No person of conscience can remain silent in the face of such cruelty, which is a gross violation of humanitarian rights and a clear war crime against humanity, he noted.

This aggressor regime must be firmly condemned and held accountable and punished for committing heinous crimes against the Iranian people, Baghaei added.

The criminal Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war against Iranian territory on June 13 and was forced into accepting a ceasefire after Iranian armed forces' crushing response.

