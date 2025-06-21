Iranian nation disrupt enemy's calculations by keeping united

“This empathy and solidarity is a meaningful symbol of the power of the Iranian people. Usually, the enemy only evaluates military power in their calculations to some extent,” Mohajerani said in a live televised program on Saturday.

“However, in terms of our ancient civilization and rich history and culture, they leave this issue out of their calculations and do not know to what extent our people stand behind each other in times of crisis and hardship,” she added.

She emphasized that the Iranian people show this unity every day, saying that “the main symbol of our power is not only in our missiles, but also in the solidarity and empathy of our people.”

“Yesterday, we had gatherings of Iranians abroad in countries and cities such as London, Oslo, and Vancouver, condemning the recent Israeli attacks on Iran, as well as solidarity shown by the people of Iraq, Lebanon, Venezuela, Turkey, and the Netherlands,” Mohajerani further said.

Israel waged its unprovoked war of aggression against Iran early on June 13, assassinating top military officials and several nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in strikes on residential areas.

The Iranian Armed Forces have responded powerfully, striking key targets in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other places, brining life to a halt in the occupied territories.

MNA