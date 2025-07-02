Iran devastated Zionist entity in air, on land in 12-day war

Speaking at a commemoration ceremony of senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists in Tehran's Grand Mossala on Wednesday who were assassinated by the criminal Zionist regime on June 13, the parliament speaker emphasized that brave Iranian armed forces destroyed the Zionist entity from the second and third days of war onwards in north, south, and east.

The enemy thought the noble nation of Islamic Iran was betraying, but the nation stood united against Israeli aggression and came out victorious, Ghalibaf highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Parliament speaker pointed to the high-level power of the Iranian armed forces and stated that only one Iranian ballistic missile struck the most important defensive stronghold in “Be’er Sheva” in the south of the occupied territories, which proved the high-level power of the Iranian armed forces.

Some well-known figures in American academia believe that the Zionist regime cannot survive even one day without the US support, he noted, adding that the criminal Israeli regime attacked Iran with the direct US support and received a crushing response from Iran immediately.

Earlier, Ghalibaf reminded the enemies that Iranians will never back off from protecting their homeland, saying the traitors and mercenaries will be thrown into the dustbin of history.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

