Oman says it mediated US-Yemen ‘ceasefire’ deal

The Persian Gulf country said it conducted “recent discussions and contacts” with the United States and “relevant authorities” in Houthi-controlled Yemen, Al Jazeera reported.

The “efforts have resulted in ceasefire agreement between the two sides”, it said.

“In the future neither will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and smooth flow of international commercial shipping,” the statement said.

The Yemeni Ansarullah have not yet confirmed the agreement.

American media said on Tuesday that a ceasefire was established between the United States and Yemeni Sanaa government as a result of negotiations between the two sides mediated by Oman last week.

A US defense official told Al Jazeera the US did not participate in the Israeli strikes on Sanaa today.

An official told Al Jazeera on Monday that the US was also not involved in that day’s strikes on Hodeidah.

MNA