Netanyahu faces dilemma after Trump decision on Yemen

Barak Ravid, a political analyst for the Zionist media outlet ‘Walla’, said that Trump's agreement with Yemen has severely constrained Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ron Dermer, a close advisor to Netanyahu.

Pointing out that Trump has bypassed the Zionist regime by reaching an agreement on a ceasefire with Yemen's Ansarallah, he stated it seems that Israel's ability to influence the US-Iran negotiations to reach a new nuclear agreement has so far been very restricted.

The senior Israeli official said that he knew nothing about Trump's decision. “Trump surprised us," he added.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House that Yemen's Ansarullah announced that they will no longer fight against the United States, and the United States will also stop its attacks on Yemen.

