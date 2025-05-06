Moscow Airports temporarily closed amid drone attacks

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 19 drones were intercepted, with debris falling on a major highway but causing no injuries.

Meanwhile, in Russia’s Kursk region, officials reported power outages in Rylsk after a Ukrainian attack damaged two transformers.

Ukraine earlier claimed it struck a drone command post near Tyotkino. In Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, local authorities urged evacuations near the border.

The developments come as President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire from May 8 to 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II, urging Kyiv to reciprocate.

The Kremlin reiterated its openness to talks without preconditions but warned of retaliation if the ceasefire is violated.

