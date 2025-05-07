  1. World
May 7, 2025, 5:23 PM

Yemeni forces fire missile towards occupied territories

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA)— The local media in the Zionist regime on Wednesday reported that missiles were fired from Yemen towards the occupied territories.

Israeli TV Channel 12 announced that a missile was intercepted as it was fired from Yemen towards the occupied territories.

Channel 14 of the Israeli regime's television also reported the interception of a missile fired from Yemen towards the occupied Palestine.

Referring to the firing of a ballistic missile from Yemen towards Tel Aviv, Israeli media outlets claimed that the missile was intercepted outside the Israeli regime's airspace.

The Zionist media outlet claimed that the missile was intercepted over Saudi airspace.

