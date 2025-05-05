  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 5, 2025, 5:24 PM

40 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in one day

40 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in one day

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Palestinian Ministry of Health has said that 40 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 125 others were injured, bringing the number of injuries to 118,491 in the Israeli onslaught.

At least 52,535 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 40 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 125 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 118,491 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,436 people and injured 6,450 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MA/PR

News ID 231461
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News