Date for next round of Iran-US talks under study: Iran FM

Esmail Baghaei said as soon as the date and venue of the talks are finalized, the necessary information will be given by the Omani foreign minister, who acts as a mediator between Iran and the United States, Tehran Times reported.

No specific date has yet been set for this round of negotiations, but Oman’s proposal to hold the talks early next week is being reviewed, he pointed out.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat and Italian capital of Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran. The talks are mediated by the Omani government.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, praising the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”

A fourth round of the talks was scheduled to be held on May 3 in Rome but was postponed for “logistical and technical reasons” as cited by the Iranian foreign minister.

MNA