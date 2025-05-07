Iran welcomes Oman on halting US aggression against Yemen

Welcoming the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman regarding the developments related to the Republic of Yemen and the cessation of US aggression against the country, the Iranian diplomat appreciated the efforts of the Omani government in this respect.

Baghaei hailed the steadfastness and perseverance of the great Yemenis supporting the oppressed people of Palestine against genocide and occupation and resisting repeated US aggression over the past year, stressing that the regional countries will never forget the legendary resistance of the Yemeni people against foreign aggression.

Despite the announcement of a halt to US attacks on Yemen, the US government is undoubtedly considered as complicit in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Yemen, and the world must take effective measures as soon as possible to stop Israeli regime's aggressive attacks on Yemen's civilian infrastructure and the killing of innocent people.

