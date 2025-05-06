US, Yemeni Ansarullah reached a ceasefire mediated by Oman

A defense official confirmed to CNN that the US military had been instructed on Monday night to stand down on the strikes against the Sanaa government led by Houthi Ansarullah, CNN reported.

Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that Washington will cease attacks on Ansarallah came after a flurry of diplomatic activity in recent days between the US, Oman, and the Houthis, according to people familiar with the matter.

The understanding between the US and the Houthis not to attack each other is aimed at building momentum for Iran nuclear deal talks, the people said, according to CNN. The timing of the fourth round of Iran nuclear deal talks between the US and Iran remains unclear.

In remarks in the Oval Office earlier today, sitting with the Canadian premier, Trump instructed his secretary of state and national security adviser Marco Rubio to “let everybody know.” Rubio described the understanding as “an important development.”

President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has been leading on the Iran talks, and worked to broker a ceasefire with the Houthis over the last week, the sources told CNN. They added that the talks were facilitated by the Omanis, who in years past have routinely served as intermediaries between the US and the Houthi Ansarllah.

The stand down is expected to serve as momentum towards the overall US-Iran talks over an Iran nuclear deal, people familiar said.

MNA