Iran, Kyrgyzstan to boost ties through strategic cooperation

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev in Bishkek on Friday morning.

Highlighting the cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Kyrgyzstan and their shared civilizational background, Aref stressed that Tehran-Bishkek relations have enjoyed consistent growth over the past decades, adding that the Iranian government firmly believes in further enhancing ties with Kyrgyzstan.

Aref also underscored Iran’s extensive economic, trade, and transport relations with Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the need for deeper collaboration in scientific and technological fields. He further noted that beyond implementing existing agreements and memorandums of understanding, both countries should work towards activating their joint cooperation commission more effectively.

Aref pointed to Iran and Kyrgyzstan’s membership in significant regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as crucial platforms for fostering deeper economic and strategic collaboration. He also stressed the necessity of enhancing economic exchanges between the two states.

Emphasizing the cultural commonalities between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, Aref stated that these shared values could lead to greater diplomatic coordination on regional issues.

Iran’s first vice president also extended an official invitation to Kasymaliev to attend the Caspian Summit in Tehran on February 18 as a special guest.

For his part, the Kyrgyz prime minister extended congratulations to the Iranian government and people on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, reaffirming his country’s commitment to strengthening friendly ties with Iran.

Kasymaliev emphasized that both countries hold significant potential for expanding economic and trade cooperation, expressing hope that Iranian investments in Kyrgyzstan will increase. He also noted that reinforcing the joint cooperation commission would be key to achieving this goal.

He further highlighted Iran’s growing role within the Eurasian framework, stating that all EAEU member countries are keen on expanding their relations with Iran. He welcomed Iran’s observer status in the union, viewing it as a step toward enhancing regional trade and economic integration with member states.

