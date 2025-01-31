Iran 1st Vice President visits Almaty Digital Exhibition 2025

Aref was briefed on the latest achievements and progress of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states in the field of digital economy and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

During his visit, Iran’s first vice president emphasized the necessity of introducing the achievements and progress in the field of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) of the competent Iranian knowledge-based companies to the regional and Eurasian countries.

At this exhibition, 200 exhibitors from Eurasian Economic Union’s member states will showcase and introduce their latest products with a focus on artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

