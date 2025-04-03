  1. Politics
Hungary says it is withdrawing from ICC: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Hungarian government has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) shortly after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, sought under an ICC arrest warrant, arrived in the country for a visit.

Right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban invited his Israeli counterpart to Budapest in November, a day after the ICC issued its arrest warrant over allegations of war crimes in Gaza, where Israel launched its attack against the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza Strip. 

As a founding member of the ICC, Hungary is theoretically obliged to arrest and hand over anyone subject to a warrant from the court, but Orban made clear that Hungary would not respect the ruling, which he called "brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable".

"It's time for Hungary to review what we're doing in an international organization that is under US sanctions," Orban said on X in February.

