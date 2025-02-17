Tehran hosts 3rd Caspian Economic Forum

The two-day event is being held with the aim of presenting solutions to increase the economic and commercial cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states, Tehran Times reported.

According to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Akbar Godari, Director General for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Russia at the TPO, the key topics include healthcare, energy, finance, tourism, investment in free trade zones, and logistics.

This trade and economic meeting will be held under the motto of prospects for developing trade, industrial and agricultural cooperation, perspectives for economic, customs, banking and investment cooperation, cooperating in the fields of transportation, transit and technical and engineering services, environment, health and tourism, and energy cooperation in the sectors of oil and gas, electricity and renewable energies, ass well as scientific and technological cooperation.

The results of these major business meetings are also scheduled to be presented to the prime ministers' meeting on the second day of the Caspian Economic Forum, so that after exchange of views and negotiations between senior leaders of the member countries, they can reach an understanding by signing a final statement on strategies for further developing cooperation.

