Tehran to host 3rd Caspian Economic Forum: TPOI official

Director General of Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Akbar Godari has announced the organizing 3rd Caspian Sea Littoral States Economic Forum on Feb. 17-18 with the participation of prime ministers and ministers of countries including Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Introducing and familiarizing with the achievements and latest status of economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation, health, energy, finance, tourism as well as strengthening the investment opportunities in free zones, and logistics issues related to the Caspian Sea littoral countries are among the most important goals of this forum.

