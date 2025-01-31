Iran tries to be reliable partner in regional developments

Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Prime Ministers' meeting on Friday, Aref said that Iran’s becoming an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union is another step to deepen ties, which shows the country’s more effective role in the activities of this important economic body in the future.

Aref said that Iran’s economic diplomacy placed increasing importance on regional and multilateral mechanisms and expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand ties with other countries in key fields such as energy, new technologies, and transit.

He also said that apart from the creation of the Iran-EAEU corridor and to facilitate trade between the six member states, Iran is ready to strengthen the transit capacities of its ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to connect the landlocked member states of the EAEU to world markets.

The proposals presented by the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this conference included connecting communication infrastructure, integrating laws and facilitating regulations in the digital economy sector, cooperating to create creation and develop common platforms, countering unilateralism for governance in the digital and artificial intelligence economy, and cooperating in the development of joint digital products and artificial intelligence tools to utilize the capabilities of the member countries of the EAEU in developing collaborations in the digital economy sector.

Aref also emphasized that it was time for Iran and the countries of the region to cooperate to build the foundations of a new digital and industrial era.

Aref traveled to Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend the EAEU Prime Ministers' meeting and the 2025 Almaty Digital Forum.

MA/IRN